Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s Milner, Henderson & Wijnaldum midfield

Liverpool’s team news is in for today’s return to Premier League action Tottenham Hotspur is in… and the midfield selections made by manager Jurgen Klopp has got some of the club’s supporters scratching their heads.

Klopp has brought captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner into the starting XI to start alongside Georginio Wijnaldum.

That means that Fabinho – already a firm fan favourite for his all-action displays in his debut season at Anfield – misses out.

Explaining his decision, Klopp indicated that Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldum’s familiarity with each other was a major factor.

Speaking in his pre-match interview, he told Sky Sports: “Of course we change players because we have enough, that’s good.

“They are all fit in the moment – that’s good as well. They’re all in good shape, which is even better.

“Hendo came back early this week, trained really well, Millie the whole week, Gini showed up [and] looked good and they’ve played already together.

“Fabinho is in really good shape, Naby looks good, Adam looks good – so it’s all OK, but for this game we thought this is the right starting line-up and then in the game we can change.

“We’ll see what we do.”

The game gets underway at Anfield – and Klopp and the rest of us will get to see how the midfield gets on against Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs – at 4.30pm.