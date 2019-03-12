Jurgen Klopp gives Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an injury update on midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international returned to action with the under-23 side on Friday after 11 months out with a serious knee injury.

He was replaced 40 minutes into his comeback after clutching his right hamstring.

But Klopp has now provided a positive update. He confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s withdrawal was precautionary and that the plan had been to substitute him at half-time five minutes later in any case.

He also suggested that such problems were to be expected after an injury layoff as long as Oxlade-Chamberlain’s.

The German boss told Liverpool’s website: “It’s not really surprising, it’s normal. The good news is the knee is perfect – nothing happened, that was our only concern.

“Football games are different to football training, that’s why he felt the muscle a little bit, and thank God we were smart enough to take him off, even if it was only five minutes earlier than we thought [before the game]. That made absolute sense. Nothing else happened.

“We always said he needs time. Maybe I’m a bit guilty for being too excited about it; if nobody asked me I wouldn’t start talking about Ox, to be honest, but they ask me and I say the truth – and the truth was it looked so exciting in training. But it’s only small-sided games, shooting situations and all that.

“It’s Ox, we all know and love him, that’s cool, but, at the end of the day, we all need to make sure we are ready for the big-size pitch. And for this he just needs time. It’s all good.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been sidelined since sustaining the knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.

He missed the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the World Cup, and the vast majority of the 2018/19 campaign.

The former Arsenal man was expected to be out for 12 months and has returned slightly ahead of schedule.