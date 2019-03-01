Jurgen Klopp reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold got the matchball after his hat-trick of assists against Watford

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold got the matchball after his hat-trick of assists against Watford in midweek.

The England international created three of the goals in his side’s 5-0 win over the Hornets at Anfield in Wednesday night’s Premier League game.

Klopp said he had never seen that achievement previously in his career.

He indicated that Alexander-Arnold had wanted to keep the ball as a memento of the occasion, but there was some debate over whether he would be allowed to do so.

The German did not specify who might have prevented the youngster being allowed to keep the ball, but had to seek clarification that he had got his hand on the keepsake in the end.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby, Klopp said: “I don’t think I ever was part of a game that somebody had a hat-trick of assists. So it’s special.

“Did he get the matchball finally? Yes. So he wanted, he got it. It was really cool.”

Alexander-Arnold providing the assists for both of Sadio Mane’s first-half goals and one of Virgil van Dijk’s goal in the second half.

You can hear Klopp’s comments on Alexander-Arnold in the video below.