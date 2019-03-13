Liverpool man complains to FIFA over unpaid wages

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has called on FIFA to take action over allegations that loan club Besiktas owe him four months’ wages, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 25-year-old German is in the first year of a two-year loan spell at the Turkish side, who then have an obligation to buy him in £7.25m deal in 2020 if he meets performance criteria.

But life in Istanbul has not gone well for Karius, who was Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice keeper for most of last season but was dogged by high-profile errors that culminated in his much-ridiculed performance in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Karis wrote to FIFA last month asking for them to take action over his unpaid wages. He asked for the debt to be paid within 10 days, but that deadline has now passed.

Things haven’t been much better on the field, with Besiktas boss Senol Gunes criticising Karius last weekend for a mistake he made in their 3-2 win over Konyaspor.

Senol said: “Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.

“It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it’s something we haven’t been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.

“Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky. [He] is talented but it hasn’t worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way, if I still had Tolga [Zengin] available I would play him.”

The Echo reports that Liverpool are baffled by the level of criticism levelled at Karius and believe he is been unfairly treated. They are in contact with the German’s representatives to provide support in the pay dispute.