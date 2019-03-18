Liverpool midfielder suffers groin injury

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has picked up a groin injury.

The Reds star has pulled out of Switzerland’s squad for their Euro 2020 qualification games against Georgia and Denmark.

Shaqiri was an unused substitute for Liverpool’s 1-2 win over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

It is not clear whether he was carrying the injury at Craven Cottage or if he sustained it after reporting for international duty.

A statement issued by the Swiss FA this evening says Shaqiri has a painful inflammation in the groin.

Shaqiri has won 78 caps and scored 22 goals for Switzerland.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Shaqiri has shaken off the injury by the time the international break it over, albeit the former Stoke City man has fallen down the pecking order slightly of late.

If he has been carrying an injury, that might explain why he has been leapfrogged by the likes of Adam Lallana in recent weeks.