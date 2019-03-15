Liverpool play Porto in Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool have been drawn against Porto in the Champions League quarter finals.

The Reds booked their place in the last-eight with a 1-3 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, while Porto recorded a win over Roma last week.

The two sides are familiar opponents. They faced each other at the last-16 stage last season, with the Reds winning 0-5 in Portugal and recording a 0-0 draw at Anfield to progress en route to the final.

Liverpool have never been beaten by Porto in competitive action. They have played each other six times to date, with the Reds having a record of three wins and three draws.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will hope to keep that record going.

The winners of this tie will face the winners of the Manchester United vs Barcelona tie, raising the prospect of a Liverpool vs Manchester United Champions League semi-final.

Champions League quarter final draw

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs Man City

Man Utd vs Barcelona