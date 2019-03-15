Liverpool players react to being drawn against Porto

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to the news that they will face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds faced the Portuguese side in the last-16 of last season’s competition, and breezed past them on that occasion.

Reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is hoping for more of the same this time around. He called on the club’s forward line, who fired Jurgen Klopp’s side to a 0-5 away win at the Estadio do Dragao last season.

Team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum warned that Porto will be highly motivated, while vice-captain James Milner is drooling over the fixture list.

A repeat of last season's heroics against Porto will do nicely!👌🏻⚽🏆 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/bsrk2mPwsM — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) March 15, 2019