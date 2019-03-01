Liverpool star celebrates international call-up

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison Becker has posted on social media to celebrate being named in Brazil’s squad for their upcoming international matches.

The Selecao play friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic at the end of the month.

Allison, aged 26, is in line to add to his 34 caps. He will face competition from Manchester City’s Ederson and Palmeiras keeper Weverton.

The Reds star wrote on Twitter in Portuguese: “Very happy and honoured to get another call-up! Glory to God!”

Allison is joined in the squad by club-mates Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.