Liverpool star looks ahead to international duty

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is looking forward to linking up with his Netherlands team-mates today.

After featuring for the Reds in their 1-2 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, Van Dijk will report for duty with his national team on Monday.

The Liverpool star posted a collage of him and his international team-mates.

In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Let’s go!! #DutchLions.”

The Netherlands host Belarus on Thursday and Germany on Sunday in their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers.