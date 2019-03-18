Liverpool star looks ahead to international duty
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is looking forward to linking up with his Netherlands team-mates today.
After featuring for the Reds in their 1-2 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, Van Dijk will report for duty with his national team on Monday.
The Liverpool star posted a collage of him and his international team-mates.
In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Let’s go!! #DutchLions.”
The Netherlands host Belarus on Thursday and Germany on Sunday in their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Let’s go!! #DutchLions @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/csTrr6lOBq
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 17, 2019