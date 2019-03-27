Liverpool starlet reveals he is close to comeback

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster says he is closing in on a return to action.

The England Under-18 international was tipped to have a breakthrough season for the Reds this term, but has instead had his 2018/19 campaign blighted by injury so far.

Brewster, aged 18, could yet make an impact on manager Jurgen Klopp’s plans in the closing weeks of the season.

Writing on Twitter, the 2017 Under-17 World Cup Golden boot winner said: “Getting closer to the comeback…”

Brewster, who signed a five-year professional contract last summer, is yet to make his professional debut.