Liverpool stars look ahead to Fulham game

Liverpool’s players have been looking ahead to tomorrow’s game against Fulham.

The Reds travel to Craven Cottage for a Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

Vice-captain James Milner called for the team to cap a week in which they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League by securing three points against the Cottagers.

He wrote: “Let’s finish off this big week with 3 more points.”

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is looking forward to the away trip, while Fabinho’s praying for the right result.

Here’s what the players had to say on social media in the build-up to the game.