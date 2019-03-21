Liverpool stars look ahead to Netherlands vs Belarus

Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are looking forward to this evening’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Belarus.

Defender Van Dijk and midfielder Wijnaldum have both posted on social media in the build-up to tonight’s game at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

After going up against him at Craven Cottage in Liverpool’s last game before the international break, Wijnaldum was pleased to have Fulham’s Ryan Babel on his team this week.

He also urged the team to beat Belarus as a birthday present to coach Ronald Koeman, who turns 56 today.

Van Dijk says he is all set for the match.