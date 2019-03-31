Liverpool stars look ahead to Spurs clash
Liverpool return to action after the international break with a big game against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this afternoon.
Manchester City’s win over Fulham yesterday knocked the Reds off the top of the Premier League table. They hold a 15-point lead over third-place Spurs going into today’s match, but need a win to keep the pressure on City.
Several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been sharing their pre-match thoughts on social media. Here’s what they had to say.
Up against a top team tomorrow, but we’re ready to fight for the points 💪🏻🔴 #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/w1zbfdyfb6
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 30, 2019
Great one tomorrow. Come on! pic.twitter.com/XZKAyOLRo8
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) March 30, 2019
🔴 MATCHDAY ⚽ 🙌🏾 Let’s bring it Anfield! 💪🏾 #YNWA #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/DxJxcjvpwq
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 31, 2019
Almost time for Premier League action! 🙌🏾 Are you ready Reds!? 🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/RXNpNvkwgQ
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 30, 2019