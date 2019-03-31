Liverpool stars look ahead to Spurs clash

Liverpool return to action after the international break with a big game against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this afternoon.

Manchester City’s win over Fulham yesterday knocked the Reds off the top of the Premier League table. They hold a 15-point lead over third-place Spurs going into today’s match, but need a win to keep the pressure on City.

Several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have been sharing their pre-match thoughts on social media. Here’s what they had to say.