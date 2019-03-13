Liverpool stars’ rallying cries ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is relishing the occasion and is keen to find out if the Reds’ supporters are ready for the big game.

Writing on Twitter, Wijnaldum wrote: “Nothing like Champions League nights! Are your ready Reds!?”

Team-mate Fabinho is also getting ready for the crucial game – and it sounds like he is getting excited.

The Brazil international wrote: “It’s @ChampionsLeague night. Let’s go!”