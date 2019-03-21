Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold pulls out of England squad

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has pulled out of the England squad due to injury.

The 20-year-old has sustained a back injury that has forced him out of the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly making good progress in his recovery, but was unlikely to be fit enough to feature in either of the upcoming fixtures. A decision has been taken for him to withdraw from the squad.

He has now returned to Merseyside, where Liverpool fans and manager Jurgen Klopp will hope he has shaken off the injury in time to feature when they return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on March 31.

The youngster has been carrying a couple of niggles in recent weeks.

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement for Alexander-Arnold. That leaves Spurs’ Kieran Trippier and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker as his options at right-back in his 22-man squad.