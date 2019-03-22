Lucas Torreira helps Uruguay to victory over Uzbekistan

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was on the winning side as Uruguay recorded a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan.

The match was the semi-final of the China Cup friendly tournament.

Torreira, aged 23, came off the bench to play the final 20 minutes. He replace Rodrigo Betancur.

By the time the Gunners star entered the fray in the 70th minute, Uruguay were already 2-0 up through goals from Gaston Pereira and Cristhian Stuani.

Stuani added his second inside the final 10 minutes.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Torreira said: “Good work of the whole team.”

Uruguay now face Thailand in the final.