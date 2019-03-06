Lucas Torreira loses Spurs red card appeal, out of Man Utd game
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has lost his appeal against the red card he received in last weekend’s north London derby.
He will now miss this weekend’s clash with fellow top-four contenders Manchester United after being handed a mandatory three-match ban.
The Uruguay international was sent-off in injury time at the end of the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
Torreira’s appeal against that decision has now been dismissed by the FA and he will serve a suspension.
The former Sampdoria player was dismissed for a studs-up challenge on Spurs left-back Danny Rose in the closing seconds of the game.
A bobbling ball had made the situation a bit less clear-cut, but the FA has backed referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to give Torreira his marching orders.
In addition to this weekend’s clash with United, the 23-year-old will also miss a home game against Newcastle United and a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton.