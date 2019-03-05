Man Utd announce new ‘atmosphere section’ of Old Trafford

Manchester United fans are likely to find themselves at the butt of plenty of jokes from supporters of rival teams after the club announced plans for a new “atmosphere section”.

From the start of the 2019/20 season, an area of the Stetford End will be designated to create and maintain the atmosphere in the stadium.

The initiative was unveiled as part of an announcement that the club is freezing season ticket prices for next season.

United’s new atmosphere area will be in the first tier of the Stretford End, which has long been established as the most vocal and vibrant area of Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ group managing director, Richard Arnold, said the move followed successful trials over the past two seasons and is intended to keep the atmosphere consistently high.

Arnold told United’s website: “The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible, so we’re delighted to be freezing Season Ticket prices once again in recognition of that.”

Ironically, atmosphere is probably less of a problem now than at any point since the trials began. While Jose Mourinho frequently complained about the noise levels inside the stadium, most of Old Trafford has been a designated atmosphere section since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge.