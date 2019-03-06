Man Utd caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no longer under contract at Molde

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer under contract at Molde.

The Norwegian boss is now solely contracted to United.

Solskjaer’s appointment at Old Trafford was initially presented as a secondment from Molde, effectively a loan deal until the end of the English season.

Before replacing Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer had recently signed a new three-year contract at Molde and was expected to return to his job with them.

But the December 2 announcement of Solskjaer’s new deal has now been deleted from Molde’s website.

And the United boss has revealed that he is no longer under contract at the Norwegian club.

Asked about a potential return to Molde, he told TV2: “I think I would have to sign a new contract there.”

Those comments have given rise to speculation that United may have opted to buy-out Solskjaer’s three-year contract rather than enter into negotiations with Molde if, as expected, they appoint their former striker as Mourinho’s permanent successor.

Solskjaer recently took part in a photoshoot for a marketing campaign promoting season ticket renewals and, according to the BBC‘s Simon Stone, is making decisions on summer transfer plans and player contracts.