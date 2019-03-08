Man Utd defender apologises to fans

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has issued an apology to supporters of his loan club Fulham.

The Dutch youngster says the relegation-threatened Cottagers have not seen the best of him so far this season.

Fosu-Mensah fell down the pecking order under recently sacked Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, making just two matchday squads since November.

But he clearly hoping the appointment of Scott Parker as caretaker manager could see his opportunities increase between now and the end of the season.

Writing on Twitter today, the 21-year-old said: “I want to apologise to the Fulham fans for not being able to show the best me.

“It’s been a difficult season but I’m so grateful that you’ve stuck by [the] team.

“This is a beautiful club and I will work as hard as I can to show you what I’m capable of and my appreciation. Thank you.”