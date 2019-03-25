Man Utd defender fires warning to England

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has warned England Under-20s that he and his Portugal Under-20s team-mates are ready to go.

The two sides face each other at Penafiel on Tuesday.

Dalot, aged 20, is part of the Portugal squad for the game.

Writing on Twitter, he wrote: “On my way to gameday like ✌🏽 England we are ready for you!”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Dalot on the training pitch preparing for the game.

Paul Simpson’s England squad does not contain any of Dalot’s United club-mates. Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock, Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah are perhaps the best-known members of the squad.