Man Utd extend midfielder’s contract

Manchester United have taken up the option to extend midfielder Andreas Pereira’s contract until June 2020, according to ESPN.

The Brazil international was due to be out of contract at the end of the season and was reportedly not interested in signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

It is not clear whether his stance had shifted since United’s recent injury crisis has afforded him more playing time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but the club’s hierarchy have taken the urgency out of the situation by tying Pereira to them for a further 12 months.

More to follow.