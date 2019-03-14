Man Utd legend Paul Scholes quits Oldham

Paul Scholes has resigned from his role as Oldham Athletic manager.

In a statement confirming his departure, the ex-England international, aged 44, blamed interference from owner Abdallah Lemsagam for his exit.

He said: “It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect.

“I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life.

“The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

“I wish the fans, the players and the staff – who have been tremendous – all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

Scholes had sought clarification that Lemsagam would not be involved in first-team affairs as a stipulation of him taking the job.

But that relationship seems to have become untenable in little more than four weeks.

Things have not been going smoothly on the pitch either.

Scholes was appointed by his boyhood club just over a month ago and recorded a 4-1 win over Yeovil Town in his first game in charge on February 13.

But his side have a record of three losses and three draws since, leaving Scholes with three points from his last six games.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City proved to be his final game in charge.

The former Manchester United midfielder leaves with Oldham sitting 14th in League Two.

He had been working as a TV pundit prior to taking up his first managerial role.