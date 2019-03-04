Man Utd man goes fruit crazy during injury recovery

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has turned to fruit to aid his recovery from injury.

The club captain, who lets to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer, is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

Last week, he indicated he was aiming to fight back to full fitness and a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans before the end of the season.

It appears fruit is his secret weapon in that battle.

Valencia posted a photo showing him surrounded by pineapples, mangos and the rest of the gang.

He wrote: “The best way to recover is from natural sources.🍈 🍇 🍌 Thanks to my Ecuadorian soil for so much variety of fruits ! Which fruit do you like more?”