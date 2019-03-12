Man Utd man thanks Ruby Walsh for birthday present

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has thanked jockey Ruby Walsh for making his birthday.

Walsh rode Klassical Dream to victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle this afternoon on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.

It appears birthday boy Henderson, who turns 22 today, had stuck some money on Walsh to do the business.

Shortly after the race finished, the Sheffield United loan star wrote on Twitter: “Ruby you made my birthday.”

Henderson subsequently deleted the tweet. Maybe he got a better present.