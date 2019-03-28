Man Utd players congratulate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his new job

Manchester United’s players have been congratulating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he was confirmed as the club’s new manager on a full-time basis.

The Norwegian was appointed as caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December.

But, after an excellent run of results over the past three-and-a-half-months, United today confirmed that Solskjaer will be Mourinho’s permanent successor.

Marcus Rashford, Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard were among those to celebrate the decision and offer their congratulations to their boss.

Ole’s at the wheel, congrats boss! pic.twitter.com/HPw3zCVv8j — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) March 28, 2019

Very happy for the gaffer. We're proud to play for him and look forward to this new exciting chapter in the club's history #OleAtTheWheel pic.twitter.com/kqUpDWMLk9 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 28, 2019