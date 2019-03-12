Man Utd players react to Louis van Gaal’s retirement

Manchester United players have been paying tribute to their former manager Louis van Gaal after he announced his retirement.

The Dutch coach, aged 67, took charge of United between 2014 and 2016. He has not found another coaching job since and, nearly three years after leaving Old Trafford, has confirmed that he is no longer seeking a new role.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were among the United players to express their gratitude to Van Gaal.

Thanks for everything coach !! It was a honor to learn from you! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/G1dYi1UJv0 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 11, 2019

Thank you for opening the door & trusting in me. Enjoy retirement boss 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OqrEodNlz0 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 11, 2019

I’ll never forget the trust you had in me. I owe you so much. Thank you, boss! pic.twitter.com/NravJEELxr — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 11, 2019