Skip to main content

Man Utd players react to Louis van Gaal’s retirement

Manchester United players have been paying tribute to their former manager Louis van Gaal after he announced his retirement.

The Dutch coach, aged 67, took charge of United between 2014 and 2016. He has not found another coaching job since and, nearly three years after leaving Old Trafford, has confirmed that he is no longer seeking a new role.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were among the United players to express their gratitude to Van Gaal.