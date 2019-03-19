Man Utd star undergoes MRI scan

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has undergone an MRI scan on a foot injury.

The in-form Belgium international missed United’s FA Cup defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend due to the injury.

He reported for national team duty yesterday, but was unable to take part in Roberto Martinez’s squads first training session.

The Belgian FA tweeted to confirm that Lukaku has missed training and had been sent for a scan on his foot.

The outcome of the scan is likely to determine whether the United man is able to feature in Belgium’s opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia on Thursday and away in Cyprus on Monday.

Prior to the injury, Lukaku had looked close to being back to his best for United.

He had scored braces against Paris Saint-Germain, Southampton and Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

United’s next game is the Premier League fixture against Watford at Old Trafford on March 30.