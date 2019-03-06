Man Utd stars look ahead to PSG game

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg agains Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have a 2-0 deficit to overturn at Parc des Princes following their first leg defeat.

But young striker Marcus Rashford was striking a positive tone when he posted on Twitter.

The England international gave a nod in the direction of some of United’s glories of yesteryear.

He wrote: “The United way, we never give up!”

The United way, we never give up! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4FGg1zO9ne — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 5, 2019

Team-mate Diogo Dalot pointed to a relaxed mood in the United camp.