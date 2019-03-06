Man Utd stars look ahead to PSG game
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg agains Paris Saint-Germain.
The Red Devils have a 2-0 deficit to overturn at Parc des Princes following their first leg defeat.
But young striker Marcus Rashford was striking a positive tone when he posted on Twitter.
The England international gave a nod in the direction of some of United’s glories of yesteryear.
He wrote: “The United way, we never give up!”
The United way, we never give up! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4FGg1zO9ne
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 5, 2019
Team-mate Diogo Dalot pointed to a relaxed mood in the United camp.
All smiles, all focus, all eyes on tomorrow! With my General @ericbailly24 @ManUtd #GGMU #UCL pic.twitter.com/RebbtsIQak
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) March 5, 2019