Man Utd could welcome 3 starters back for Arsenal clash, confirms Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he is hoping to have three of his regular starters back for Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

After the injury crisis of the past couple of weeks, the Norwegian confirmed that forward Anthony Martial is available to face the Gunners.

Solskjaer is also hoping to have midfielders Ander Herrera (hamstring) and Nemanja Matic (muscular injury) at his disposal this weekend.

Herrera limped off during last month’s 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool, while Matic had picked up his injury in training in the build-up to that game.

In Martial’s absence, Romelu Lukaku has struck up an impressive partnership with Marcus Rashford, so it remains to be seen whether he will come straight back into the starting lineup.

He has been out of action since pulling up in the first-half of the Champions League last-16 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford.