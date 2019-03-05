Who is Man Utd youngster Brandon Williams?

Brandon Williams is the latest Manchester United academy player to earn a role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

The 18-year-old left-back is part of the travelling squad that left Carrington this morning to make the trip to France for tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

Williams is the least well known of eight academy products in Solskjaer’s squad – Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford being the others.

The teenager has previously captained United’s under-18s side and only recently broke into the under-23 squad.

A local lad who was born and raised in Manchester, he is touted as a tough-tackling defender who like to get forward down the left flank.

The young full-back signed his first professional contract last April.

Williams’ debut for Ricky Sbragia’s under-23 side came against Southampton at the start of February. He had previously been a regular starters for the under-18s, making appearances in the UEFA Youth League and domestic competitions.

You can see Williams’ individual highlights from Williams under-23 debut against Southampon in the video below.