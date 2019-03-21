Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford out of England games

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of England’s opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The United star missed training today due to an ankle injury.

He has now withdrawn from the squad and left the team’s base at St George’s Park to return to Manchester

Rashford, aged 21, has been managing the injury since United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford last month.

He was forced to play on because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had already made three substitutions due to a spate of hamstring injuries.

The injury worsened last week. Although England’s medical staff were working to get Rashford fit for the qualifiers they have now accepted defeat.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi will be in contention for starting berths in Rashford’s absence.

Writing on Twitter this evening, Rashford confirmed his departure from the squad due to injury and indicated he would be cheering the team on from his armchair.

He wrote: “Still carrying my injury from last week so will be supporting the boys from home, come on England.”