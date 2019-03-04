Marco Reus on taking Tottenham to extra-time

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has been discussing the prospect of taking Tottenham Hotspur to extra-time in tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

The German side trail 3-0 from the first leg at Wembley and have an uphill battle to progress to the quarter-finals.

Reus, aged 29, says he will be able to participate fully if the shock turnaround is on the cards and the tie is level at 3-3 at the end of normal time.

The Germany international has been hit with a series of fitness problems in recent seasons, but insists he is the right shape for a long evening at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, he said: “If I need to play 120 minutes to put us on top, I am ready.”

And Reus insists Dortmund believe they can progress to the next round. He believes his side can still win the tie even if Spurs score, which would mean Dortmund scoring at least five goals.

He told reporters: “We know we’re capable of achieving the impossible. If Tottenham score it will make things more difficult, but we truly believe we can do this throughout the squad.”