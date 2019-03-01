Marcus Rashford fit to start against Southampton

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will start this weekend’s game against Southampton, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The England international was forced to play on with an ankle injury during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

He was fit enough to be named on the bench for the midweek win at Crystal Palace, but was able to come on in the second half.

Solskjaer confirmed at his press conference this morning that Rashford is now fit enough to start against the Saints, and will do so.

Anthony Martial remains a doubt with his muscle injury. Solskjaer says he has an outside chance of featuring this weekend.

Other than Martial’s possible inclusion, United have the same squad to choose from as at Selhurst Park.

That means Nemanja Matic (muscular), Jesse Lingard (hamstring), Ander Herrera (hamstring) and Juan Mata (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia are also out.