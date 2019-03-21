Marcus Rashford misses training with ankle injury

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has missed England training today due to an ankle injury.

Rashford trained alone this morning, away from the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

His absence from full training on Thursday will raise serious questions over his participation in tomorrow’s Euro 2020 qualification opener against Czech Republic.

Rashford is still carrying the injury from last month’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

With United having suffered three hamstring injuries and used all three substitutions in the first-half, the young striker was forced to play on.

He returned to action from the bench against Crystal Palace in United’s next match. But he has been playing through the pain barrier since.

It is not clear whether his condition has worsened, or if a decision has been taken to let Rashford rest and recover fully ahead of the rest of the season.

With Rashford a major doubt for the game, Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho could start in one of England’s attacking positions.