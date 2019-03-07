Marcus Rashford’s nod to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury-time heroics
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to become Manchester United’s permanent manager after their comeback heroics to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie.
Marcus Rashford has wasted no time in currying favour with his boss.
After scoring the injury-time penalty that put United into the quarter-finals last night, Rashford gave a nod to Solskjaer’s own injury-time heroics.
The Norwegian prodded home in injury time to win the 1999 Champions League final for United.
Rashford wrote: “Love a last minute goal ey boss.”
Love a last minute goal ey boss 😉 #OlesAtTheWheel pic.twitter.com/YA52JbIoCt
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 6, 2019