Marcus Rashford’s nod to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury-time heroics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to become Manchester United’s permanent manager after their comeback heroics to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Marcus Rashford has wasted no time in currying favour with his boss.

After scoring the injury-time penalty that put United into the quarter-finals last night, Rashford gave a nod to Solskjaer’s own injury-time heroics.

The Norwegian prodded home in injury time to win the 1999 Champions League final for United.

Rashford wrote: “Love a last minute goal ey boss.”