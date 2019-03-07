Mason Greenwood reacts to making his Man Utd debut

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood made his first-team debut in dramatic circumstances last night.

The 17-year-old came off the bench at Parc des Princes as United’s chased a crucial during the Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Greenwood made his bow in the 87th minute and was on the pitch when Marcus Rashford fired home the 94th-minute penalty that sent United into the quarter-finals.

Responding to making his debut on Twitter, Greenwood said: “What a night happy to make my @ManUtd debut. A night to remember. A dream come true for me and my family.”