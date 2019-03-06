Mauricio Pochettino banned from the touchline for Southampton and Liverpool games

After the jubilation of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last night, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will arrive at his desk this morning to find an email from the FA informing him that he is banned from the touchline for two games.

The Argentine coach has been given a two-match touchline ban and a £10,000 fine for angrily confronting referee Mike Dean on the Turf Moor pitch after Spurs’ defeat to Burnley last month.

He remonstrated with Dean after being angered by decisions made during the game, including the awards of a corner that resulted in the Clarets’ opening goal.

Pochettino, who had accepted an FA charge of improper conduct, will be in this stands for the upcoming Premier League games against his former club Southampton and Liverpool.

Tottenham are away at St Mary’s on Saturday, then face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Anfield after the international break on Sunday, March 31.

Pochettino publicly apologised to Dean in a subsequent press conference.

An FA statement read: “Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

“The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February 2019.”