Mesut Ozil revels in Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick vs Atletico Madrid

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was among the fans mesmerised by Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s display against Atletico Madrid last night.

The Portugal international scored a hat-trick to turn the last-16 tie on its head and send Juve through to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Ozil, a former team-mate of Ronaldo’s at Real Madrid, was impressed by what he saw from his ex-colleague.

Writing on Twitter, the Gunners star said: “Amazing @Cristiano show 🔥👑.”

If you missed the Cristiano show that was enjoyed by Ozil, you can catch up in the video below.