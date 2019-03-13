Mesut Ozil revels in Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick vs Atletico Madrid
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was among the fans mesmerised by Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s display against Atletico Madrid last night.
The Portugal international scored a hat-trick to turn the last-16 tie on its head and send Juve through to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Ozil, a former team-mate of Ronaldo’s at Real Madrid, was impressed by what he saw from his ex-colleague.
Writing on Twitter, the Gunners star said: “Amazing @Cristiano show 🔥👑.”
Amazing @Cristiano show 🔥👑 #UCL
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 12, 2019
If you missed the Cristiano show that was enjoyed by Ozil, you can catch up in the video below.