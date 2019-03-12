Mo Salah embroiled in controversy ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has found himself at the centre of a media storm in his native Egypt.

While Jurgen Klopp would want Salah’s focus to be entirely on tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich, the Reds star has been on social media defending himself.

A press conference held yesterday as part of a sponsorship event in conjunction with an Egyptian bank has not been well received in his homeland.

Comments that have been perceived as Salah declaring himself as the best African or Arabic player of all time have seen him criticised in the press and on social media.

He also appeared to take a swipe at the intellect of his compatriots during the press conference.

Asked about the pressure on him, Salah is quoted as saying: “The pressure is already great. It has reached a place that no Egyptian, Arab or African player has ever reached.”

He added: “I fill my time at home, reading, playing with my friends or watching something, not following up on everything that is written on social media about me and my performance level.

“I know how my level is and what I lack. That is the difference between me and anyone else in Egypt. People in Egypt are weak on the intellectual level. Besides, they do not like learning, but they think they know everything.”

Those comments have not gone down well in Egypt.

But this afternoon, presumably either from the team bus or plane en route to Germany judging by the timing, Salah took to Twitter to hit back at what he claims is trolling.

He wrote in Arabic: “Very surprised by some of the people that are standing and waiting for any mistake or words to explain it in a way that comes to their mood It is clear that this is a natural stay and a clear trolling on words and unintended mistakes.”