Nemanja Matic withdraws from Serbia squad due to injury

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has pulled out of the Serbia squad to face Germany and Portugal.

The 30-year-old reported for duty in his homeland, but has now returned to Manchester due to injury.

Matic was sidelined with a muscle injury that ruled him out of matches against Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Paris Saint-Germain.

He returned to action for the defeat at Arsenal and played 86 minutes of the FA Cup loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The implication appears to be that Matic suffered an injury against Wolves, or at least his late substitution in that game is being cited as a reason why he is not available for his nation’s opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof have already withdrawn from international duty, while striker Romelu Lukaku has undergone a scan on his foot injury.

Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic said in a statement of the Serbian FA website: “Nemanja Matic will not play in Wolfsburg, nor in Lisbon. He played the last match in the club but did not stay in the field until the end.”