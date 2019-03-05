Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cites wins at Arsenal and Spurs as evidence his side can progress in Champions League

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heralded a trio of away wins in London as evidence that his team can knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

The Norwegian boss says victories at Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea since he took charge in December give him and his players confidence that they can defy the odds to make it to the quarter-finals.

He said: “The players have been fantastic away from home. We’ve beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham away from home which gives us belief we can do this as well.”

Solskjaer probably knows deep down that domestic away wins in one-off games are a bit different than overturning multiple away goals in a two-legged European tie.

United trail 2-0 from the first leg. On the 106 previous occasions when a team has lost the first leg of Champions League knockout tie 2-0 at home, they have always been eliminated from the competition after the second leg.

But Solskjaer is backing his side to buck that trend.

He told reporters: “It’s a difficult task but we can do it.

“We need to get the first goal and then we need to stay in the game, because if there’s only one goal in it anything can happen. We need a good plan and we need to perform on the night.”

Solskjaer added: “Everyone expects us to go out easily but that doesn’t happen with Manchester United.

“Our pride was hurt last time we played them so we are going to see players who are going to give their all.”

