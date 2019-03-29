Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms plan to evict Virgil van Dijk

Newly appointed permanent Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he plans to evict Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk from his home.

Netherlands international Van Dijk is the tenant at the Alderley Edge mansion Solskjaer started building at the end of his playing career with United.

After landing the manager’s job on a temporary basis last December, the Norwegian boss allowed the Reds centre-back to stay put.

But having put pen to paper on a three-year contract, he now intends to serve notice to Van Dijk and move his family into the home they first planned to live in 12 years ago.

Speaking to MUTV after his permanent appointment, Solskjaer revealed: “We’ve really enjoyed the last eight years living in Norway.

“It’s going to be a change for them but we’re looking forward to it. The six months that we agreed on [when initially taking the job until the end of the season] as a family we agreed to do it separately as there was no need to move them over. That’s gone now. Now we’re moving together.

“We built a house, or I started it in 2007, but finally maybe in 2019 we can move into it – that’s long planning!”

Van Dijk’s impending move leaves his manager Jurgen Klopp as the undisputed leader in the Premier League’s most awkward tenancy agreement stakes.

Klopp lives in a property in Formby that is owned by his predecessor, current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.