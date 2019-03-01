Has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his front-three for Southampton game?

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have revealed a chunk of his starting lineup for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Southampton.

At his press conference this morning, the Norwegian boss was on a roll talking about the need to get back to winning ways at Old Trafford after the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and draw against Liverpool in their last two home games.

In the course of doing so, he appeared to suggest that Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford would be his front-three to face the Saints, before rowing back slightly and adding “whoever is going to play up top”.

Solskjaer had confirmed earlier in the press conference that Rashford is now fully fit and will start the game, having been on the bench against Crystal Palace in midweek.

That could mean a shift back to the right flank for Lukaku, who scored two goals against the Eagles, with Sanchez continuing on the left. Anthony Martial has only a slim chance of featuring against Southampton.

Solskjaer told reporters: “We need to get back to winning ways at home.

“We’ve been fantastic away, but at home we’ve not scored in the last two.

“I’m sure Rom, Alexis and Marcus, whoever is going to play up top, will get their chances to score.”