Ole’s At The Wheel of Jesse Lingard’s car

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has literally got Ole at the wheel this morning.

In the wake of the dramatic victory over Paris Saint-Germain last night, the England international posted a photo of an image of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sitting atop his steering wheel.

The post is a play on the Ole’s At The Wheel chant, set to the tune of The Stone Roses’ Watefall, that has taken Old Trafford by storm in recent weeks.

Lingard is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and missed the trip to Parc des Princes, but he has been thoroughly enjoying the result.