Photos: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for Liverpool U23s vs Derby County U23s
After 11 months on the sidelines, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made his return to action.
The Liverpool midfielder turned out for the club’s under-23 side in their game against Derby County this afternoon.
Oxlade-Chamberlain started the match and was replaced after 40 minutes, as he eased his way back to full fitness.
He was reportedly substituted as a precaution after feeling some minor discomfort in his knee.
The England international has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.
You can see Oxlade-Chamberlain back on the pitch in the video below.
🔴 @Alex_OxChambo 🔴
Good to see AOC back in Red! First 40 minutes complete 👊 pic.twitter.com/5V4IUybHIo
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 8, 2019