Photos: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for Liverpool U23s vs Derby County U23s

After 11 months on the sidelines, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made his return to action.

The Liverpool midfielder turned out for the club’s under-23 side in their game against Derby County this afternoon.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started the match and was replaced after 40 minutes, as he eased his way back to full fitness.

He was reportedly substituted as a precaution after feeling some minor discomfort in his knee.

The England international has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma last April.

You can see Oxlade-Chamberlain back on the pitch in the video below.