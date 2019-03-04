Photo: Antonio Rudiger poses with his birthday cake

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was able to combine celebrating yesterday’s Premier League win over Fulham with his birthday.

The Germany international turned 26 yesterday.

Once his work was done at Craven Cottage and three points were in the bag, Rudiger could go home to blow out the candles on his cake. No doubt his slice tasted a little sweeter than it would have done if Chelsea had not been able to beat the Cottagers.

He wrote: “Happy I can enjoy my birthday evening with 3 points in the pocket.”

You can see the Blues centre-back posing with his birthday cake in the photo below.