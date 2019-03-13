Photo: Chelsea travel to Kiev
Chelsea’s players have begun their journey to Ukraine ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 second leg against Dynamo Kiev.
The Blues depart London with a useful 3-0 lead in their pockets from the first leg at Stamford Bridge. They will be hoping to get the job done and confirm a place in the quarter-finals.
You can see the Chelsea squad boarding the plane for the three-and-a-half-hour flight to Kiev. There are some Chelsea-branded nibbles for them to enjoy during their journey.
