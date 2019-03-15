Photo: Chelsea’s hat-trick hero Olivier Giroud celebrating in the dressing room

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was the star of the show as the Blues eased past Dynamo Kiev yesterday evening.

The France international scored three of the goals in a 0-5 win for Maurizio Sarri’s side. He received the match ball as a memento of his hat-trick, which came in the perfect hat-trick form of a left-footed, right-footed and headed goal.

You can see Giroud in the away dressing room at the Olympic Stadium with match ball in hand in the photo above.