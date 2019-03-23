Photo: Eden Hazard visits first club Royal Stade Brainois

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has paid a visit to his first club Royal Stade Brainois.

The Belgium international is in his homeland for the current international break, and took the opportunity to visit the spot where his youth career began.

Hazard posted a photo to social media showing him standing on the touchline at RSB.

He wrote: “Where it all started @ rsb_343 …. have a good weekend everyone!”

Hazard joined the club as a four-year-old and spent eight years with them before moving on to Tubize, and then French side Lille.